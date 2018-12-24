One man arrested in case of four burglaries

One man has been arrested in Jackson for different cases where he’s a suspected burglar.

50-year-old Timothy Jensen was wanted in four cases that happened on Wednesday of last week.

He’s been charged with two counts of Burglary second degree and Felony Stealing.

His bond was set at $20,000, but Jensen posted bond on Thursday and was released.

It’s believed multiple others will be arrested as a result of the investigation.

Detectives found several items from the burglaries, including a Kawasaki Mule, a Stihl Chainsaw, toolboxes, a propane tank, car jack, a generator and other belongings.