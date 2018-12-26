Man and woman arrested on drug, child endangerment charges

A man and woman have been arrested on controlled substance charges and endangering the welfare of a child.

40 year old David Best and 36 year old Lindsey Story were arrested on a search warrant after investigators searched the home.

Allegedly, a small plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance was discovered in their home, easily within reach of a child.

The powder tested positive for meth.

Both Best and Story were jailed at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center on a bond of $5,000.