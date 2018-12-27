Bill in Missouri legislature would let drivers turn left during red light

A bill in the state legislature would allow motor vehicles to turn left on a red light when turning onto a one-way street. Rocheport Republican state Representative Chuck Basye (Bay-see) says his proposal is a response to a constituent in mid-Missouri’s Columbia who continually gets held up at a red light.

The bill would allow for left turns during a red light when the vehicle is in the left-most lane on a one-way street turning onto another one-way street. Missouri is one of a handful of states that doesn’t allow the traffic maneuver.