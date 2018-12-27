Hospital Sales in Jefferson City and Mexico Could go to Legislature

Supporters and opponents of the proposed sale of St. Mary’s Hospitals in Jefferson City and in Mexico to MU Health Care have different views on the impact of the sale on employees. MU Health Care chief executive officer Jonathan Curtwright says local jobs, good pay and benefits are a top priority for him:

About 250 people packed a recent open forum in Jefferson City, to discuss the proposal. SSM Health Care’s Steve Smoot tells the audience the current structure for St. Mary’s in Jefferson City is unsustainable. A group called “A Coalition for Choice” wants the Trump Administration to block the proposed sale: the group is warning about “massive job cuts” in Jefferson City, if the sale goes through.