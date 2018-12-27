Rep. Smith to visit Poplar Bluff over shutdown

Southeast Missouri’s Representative in Congress will be paying us all a visit today.

Congressman Jason Smith of the 8th District will be holding a public forum on the current partial government shutdown at 12:45 this afternoon.

It’ll be at Jen’s Diner in Poplar Bluff.

Also on the agenda: a chance to talk about the border security concerns at the center of the shutdown.

Smith will lead a public discussion about what area residents would like to see in a budget deal on the border.

Smith’s press release says he often holds public listening posts and forums on similar topics.