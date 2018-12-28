Cape Girardeau County is making changes in their ambulance contract.

The Southeast Missourian reports the arrangement with Cape County Private Ambulance Service will no longer cover Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Instead, the airport will be taken up by North Scott County Ambulance District.

County Prosecuting attorney Mark Welker told commissioners Thursday the airport is not in Cape County’s jurisdiction since it sits in Scott County.

The ambulance service will still however respond to mutual aid calls.