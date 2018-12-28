Johnson County crash leaves one dead

A crash near 4:15 yesterday afternoon in Johnson County, Illinois left one man dead.

The crash was head on.

An out-of-state driver was involved, but their name hasn’t been released as family is notified.

It happened on Interstate 24 at milepost 17.

One car headed east collided with the other after they left the road, re-entered and traveled through the median and eventually entered the westbound lanes.

That driver was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The passenger in that car wasn’t injured.

The driver and three passengers of the other car were treated on scene.