Missouri lawmaker has proposal to free senior citizens of property taxes; some educators not so thrilled
A Republican state lawmaker wants to eliminate property taxes for financially strapped senior citizens who own their homes free and clear. Representative Bill Kidd of Independence says too many fixed-income seniors are burdened by higher property tax obligations than what their mortgage payments were.
Kidd, who has filed his proposal twice before is confident it’ll move further toward passage in the next legislative session.