Auditor Galloway releases monthly reports on local government and special district financial information

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (Dec. 28, 2018) Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today issued monthly reports detailing the compliance of local governments and other political subdivisions with financial reporting laws.

One report includes cities, towns and villages while the other lists political subdivisions such as water, fire protection and other taxing districts. These entities are required to file annual financial reports with the State Auditor’s Office within six months of the end of their fiscal year.

A total of 17 local governments and taxing districts were required to file by November 30 because their fiscal year ended on May 31. Of those entities, 13 filed financial reports timely.

This report also includes information on 11 cities, 7 villages and 14 taxing districts that submitted late financial reports or other related documents during the month of November to the State Auditor’s Office.

Reports received are searchable online. The complete report of local governments is here and the full report of other political subdivisions is here.