Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office investigates death of four-year-old
A four-year-old has died and the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
It happened yesterday, and law enforcement was notified shortly after 3:15.
The child was transported to the Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital and declared dead on arrival.
The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Steele Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate.
More information is believed to be released as the investigation continues.