State Representative Curtis Trent Praises Fitzpatrick Treasurer Appointment 12/29

A southwest Missouri lawmaker is praising Governor Mike Parson’s choice of Scott Fitzpatrick as the next State Treasurer. Springfield GOP State Representative Curtis Trent serves in the House with Fitzpatrick:

Trent says Fitzpatrick has an “immense grasp” of the 28-BILLION dollar state operating budget. As for Fitzpatrick, he tells Missourinet they’re still working on a swearing-in date. It will take place in January.