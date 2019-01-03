Incoming Missouri legislator says more schools should offer shop classes
Senator-elect Cindy O’Laughlin of Shelbina says the state should return to teaching students skilled trades. The northeast Missouri businesswoman says in Moberly the federal government encouraged schools to stop offering shop classes and many complied.
She says companies around her area are looking to hire and lack skilled workers to fill the jobs. O’Laughlin replaces Republican Brian Munzlinger of Williamstown, who’s serving his final Senate term.