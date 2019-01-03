SE MO senator proposes bill again in response to education commissioner shakeup

A new chapter begins today with Margie Vandeven’s returns as the state’s top schools chief. Former Governor Eric Greitens worked for several months to get her fired in 2017. State Senator Gary Romine, who has served as the Education Committee chairman, wants to require the governor to notify in writing the Senate of board or commission appointments when lawmakers are not in session.

Under Romine’s bill, no appointees could be sworn in or serve in his or her official duties until the Senate has been informed of the appointment.