Two adults killed, one child seriously injured in Mississippi crash

Two people were killed in a Mississippi County crash.

It happened yesterday morning near 7:30 on Interstate 57.

The southbound lanes were closed as a helicopter handed and transported a child to Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

The interstate reopened just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

26-year-old Natasha Newton of Mounds, Ill. and 35-year-old Joshua Bankson of Villa Ridge, Ill. were killed.

A 1-year-old in the car had serious injuries.