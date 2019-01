A teen is considered armed and dangerous and being sought by police.

19-year-old Demonta Woodward is said to have connections to a case of shots fire in October last year.

That night in Cape Girardeau someone shot at an occupied car.

Now Woodward is wanted on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Woodward had been living in Mounds, Illinois.

You’re asked not to approach him, instead, call your local law enforcement or the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.