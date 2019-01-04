Missouri has a new attorney general

Former State Treasurer Eric Schmitt has a new job; yesterday he took the oath, becoming the state’s new attorney general the same day his predecessor was sworn in as a US Senator.

He pledged to pursue the opioid epidemic and never use, or allow his staff to use, a message-deleting app.

Schmitt is Missouri’s 43rd attorney general.

At a ceremony today at the State Supreme Court Building in Jefferson City, Eric Schmitt says he will honor the law fiercely.

Schmitt served roughly two years as the state’s elected treasurer until Republican Gov. Mike Parson named him as Hawley’s replacement.