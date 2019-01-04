Republican state Senator has slew of measures to limit taxes and government spending

A Republican lawmaker has pre-filed a measure in the Missouri legislature to base the growth of state spending on the combined increases of the inflation rate and the state’s population. Money collected over that total would be used to cut the state income tax. State Senator Bill Eigel of Weldon Spring says it’s a tax cut that’s paid for because the money would already be in place.

Eigel’s proposal is based on legislation Colorado has had in place since 1992 called the “Taxpayer Bill of Rights”.