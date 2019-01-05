Trading Post – January 5
Firewood
Kitchen Cabinets
Lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611
Jensen portable stereo – $15 – ph #: 987-9017
Buying: Vintage pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490
‘92 Ford Mustang
Singer sewing maching – ph #: 332-8049
Lawn mower parts
Hoover vacuum sweeper – $40 – ph #: 573-225-1870
Stainless steel table
‘06 electric golf cart
Flatbed trailer w/BBQ pit – ph #: 573-979-3646
Cattlemen’s revolver – $500
21 in. analog TV w/digital converter – FREE – ph #: 573-887-3013
Rollaway bed – $25
Ironing board – $20 – ph #: 573-270-9582
‘04 Ford Ranger – $3,750
Buying: Electric guitar amp – ph #: 573-238-5755
2 fishing rods and reels – $35-50 or $80/both – ph #: 243-3894
Buying: lawn mower w/46 inch cut – ph #: 573-258-3540
4 unicycles – $125/all
Buying: digital police/fire scanner – ph #: 667-5540
Buying: antique gas pump – ph #: 573-450-2920
Hideaway sleeper couch – queen size – $150 – ph #: 573-579-4899