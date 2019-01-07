Cape Girardeau-raised Navy officer teaching technological advanced training simulator
A locally raised Navy officer has begun a role as an instructor training sailors the technologically advanced Littoral Combat Ship.
Chief Petty Officer Michelle Hammacher has been in the Navy 17 and a half years.
It’s a simulator of a minimally manned ship aimed at giving each of the trainees a specific role in a virtual experience of being at sea without using time and resources to travel to the actual location.
Hammacher is a Cape Central High School Graduate from the class of 2000.
Listen to the full interview here.