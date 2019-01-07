Cape Girardeau shoplifter accused of fleeing police
A shoplifter in Cape Girardeau was captured by police after they chased him on foot.
23-year-old Phillip J. Swift was finally captured near 3:30 Friday afternoon.
He’s accused of stealing a couple hundred dollars’ worth of items from Kohl’s, and later ditching the items when he was spotted by officers.
Officers couldn’t follow Swift when he took off across a creek.
Later, he took an unoccupied truck, only to get stuck in the mud.
He’s been charged with tampering, resisting arrest, stealing and trespassing.