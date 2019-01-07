Cape Girardeau shoplifter accused of fleeing police

A shoplifter in Cape Girardeau was captured by police after they chased him on foot.

23-year-old Phillip J. Swift was finally captured near 3:30 Friday afternoon.

He’s accused of stealing a couple hundred dollars’ worth of items from Kohl’s, and later ditching the items when he was spotted by officers.

Officers couldn’t follow Swift when he took off across a creek.

Later, he took an unoccupied truck, only to get stuck in the mud.

He’s been charged with tampering, resisting arrest, stealing and trespassing.