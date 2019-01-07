Citizen reporting drug activity leads to Meth arrests in Sikeston

Multiple people have been arrested after a citizen reported possible drug activity.

Saturday morning near 1:30, officers responded to the 500 block of North Ranney Street.

They arrested three people, including 45-year-old Cynthia Renee Renfro, 49-year-old Matthew Gene McWhiter, and 36-year-old Curtis Winchester.

After officers were given consent to search, they found meth, drug paraphernalia, and other items.

They’ve all been charged with possession of a controlled substance, though Renfro and Winchester have additionally been charged with drug paraphernalia.

Renfro has a $5,000 bond, McWhiter has a $10,000 bond, and Winchester has a $25,000 bond.