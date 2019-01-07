Home invasion and shooting under investigation on Amethyst Street in Cape Girardeau

A home invasion and shooting near 5:15 Sunday evening is now the subject of an investigation by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

It happened at a home on Amethyst Street.

The suspect fled, but it’s not known in what direction.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries to the abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital.

The suspect was wearing a mask, and entered a resident’s home uninvited.

He fired a shot, hitting another man.

Southeast Missouri State University’s Department of Public Safety has announced they’re investigating too. They can be reached at (573) 651-2215

If you have information, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department as well at (573) 335-6621