Woman accused in death of man outside of Potosi appears in court
A woman appeared in court yesterday accused in the death of a man whose body was found outside the city limits of Potosi.
41-year-old Susan Armantrout allegedly played a role in the killing of Aaron Armantrout along with other suspects Anthony Skaggs and Angel Senter.
Armantrout has been charged with murder, armed criminal action, and abandoning a corpse.
Her bond has been set at $1 million.
About a month ago, a family member of the Armantrouts told investigators Aaron Armantrout had been having troubles with his wife.