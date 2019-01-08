Woman accused in death of man outside of Potosi appears in court

A woman appeared in court yesterday accused in the death of a man whose body was found outside the city limits of Potosi.

41-year-old Susan Armantrout allegedly played a role in the killing of Aaron Armantrout along with other suspects Anthony Skaggs and Angel Senter.

Armantrout has been charged with murder, armed criminal action, and abandoning a corpse.

Her bond has been set at $1 million.

About a month ago, a family member of the Armantrouts told investigators Aaron Armantrout had been having troubles with his wife.