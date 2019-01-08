At least one injured in I55 crash at 77 mile marker

A crash last night on Interstate 55 at the 77 mile marker reportedly left one person unconscious.

It happened near 5 o’clock last night, and crews from Scott County Rural Rescue were paged. Deputies, medical transports, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded.

The vehicle had run off the roadway and gone down an embankment.

Two people were in the car, but only one was transported by ambulance.

When sheriff’s deputies were on scene, the individual was awake.

It’s not clear what condition they are in this morning.