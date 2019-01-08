Bill aims to expose dark money, aimed at government contracting; state auditor voices support

State Auditor Nicole Galloway is supporting a bill pre-filed for the coming legislative session starting tomorrow.

The bill in the Senate would require individuals and entities entering into state contracts of more than $5,000 to disclose any payments made to political organizations, and any person with a substantial interest in a business with such a state contract to annually disclose political contributions of $500 or more.

The contributors to political organizations under section 501(c)(4) are currently anonymous.

The term “dark money” has been coined to refer to the donations.

The payments would be public information under the “Transparency Government Contracting Act.”