Counties continue to warn Missouri lawmakers against transferring road maintenance to local governments

Local county officials continue to push back against any effort on the state level to transfer maintenance of roads to them. Opposition to any transfer of the “lettered roads” to local governments is reflected in unbending comments by Randolph County Commissioner Wayne Wilcox in northeast Missouri.

The move has often been brought up in the legislature as a way to downsize Missouri’s heavy burden of managing the seventh largest road system in the U.S. The General Assembly starts its 2019 session Wednesday in Jefferson City.