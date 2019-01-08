Decision made in situation with new aquatic center for Cape Girardeau

A big decision’s been made in the situation of the new aquatic center for Cape Girardeau.

The Southeast Missourian reports the city council unanimously decided Monday they would construct an indoor aquatic center near Jefferson Elementary School.

The city has said they will pay $6 million to fund the center through a parks and stormwater tax approved last April.

Authorities with the school are saying they may contribute another $4 million.

A committee on the project voted last month to construct the center on a 17-acre site near the school in partnership with the district.

It’s still not completely certain what the total cost will be.