MO Congressman says legal immigration process is too lengthy and difficult

President Trump and many Congressional Democrats continue to clash about border security funding with no end in sight to the government shutdown. East-central Missouri Republican Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer says the legal immigration system is too lengthy and difficult.

Trump will address the nation tonight on television to discuss what he calls a crisis at the border. The U.S Customs and Border Protection says fewer than 400,000 undocumented immigrants were captured after entering the country illegally in 2018, compared to 1.6 million in 2000.