Tuesday, January 8th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida Man was arrested after allegedly plastering his father’s face with pizza, an attack prompted by the accused man “being mad his dad helped give birth to him.”

When police arrived at a residence in Holiday, a Tampa suburb, they encountered Robert Houston outside the home. 33-year-old Houston put his hands behind his back and said he knew he was going to jail.

Asked why he should be locked up, Houston said he “threw pizza at his dad’s face striking him with it due to him being mad his dad helped give birth to him.” In an interview, the 64-year-old victim told Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies that his son had been “on the front porch waiting for pizza” before the attack.

After the food was delivered, Houston shoved pizza in his face as he pinned him to a chair. A cop noted that a pizza slice was on the victim’s chair and “chunks of cheese and sauce” were “all over the area.” Charged with domestic battery, Houston is being held in the county jail in advance of a court appearance.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Florida man is in jail after he attacked McDonald’s employees over missing straws. Police arrested 40-year-old Daniel Taylor on New Year’s Eve on two charges of battery. Taylor reportedly got upset because there were no straws in the lobby, and the situation escalated to him reaching across the cash register to grab an employee by her shirt.

A customer caught the exchange on video. The employee, Yasmine James, punched Taylor multiple times after he grabbed her. Despite his violence, video shows the store manager continuing to help Taylor.

Local ordinances prevent restaurants from having straws out in the lobby, but they are available by request. Taylor was later escorted out. On his way out, he allegedly kicked another employee — who was holding the door open — in the stomach. Police came to the restaurant after Taylor left, and arrested him later.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Authorities say that a Bob Marley hat helped police nab a man suspected of robbing a Dollar Tree in Roseville, Minnesota. 39-year-old Quincy Gerrard Petty also reportedly forgot to put his mask on when he first walked into the retailer and told an employee at the register he wasn’t “playing.”

Petty reportedly stated, “Open your register, I’m robbing you.” He later reached under his sweatshirt near his waistband and yelled: “If you put your hands down, ya’ll done.” A store employee recognized Petty as the boyfriend of another employee.

When he saw the man look at him, Petty remembered his mask and pulled it over his face. Another man accompanied Petty during the robbery. They took off with about $2,000 after store managers emptied a safe.

Police tracked down a vehicle matching the description to a location near Petty’s girlfriend’s home. He and his girlfriend were found outside her residence, and Petty was arrested.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Deputies at the Lafourche Parish Jail in Louisiana found a gun concealed in the buttocks of a man arrested after police found a “zip gun” and homemade silencers in his truck.

Golden Meadow Police Department officers spotted suspicious activity at the home of Lori Dupuy. When the officers approached to investigate, Dupuy gave a false name and then fled the scene. The officers then questioned Justin Savoie, who was also at the home.

During a pat down of Savoie, officers discovered a concealed handgun, marijuana, and a pipe used for smoking marijuana. The officers also spotted a homemade “zip gun” on the floorboard of Savoie’s truck, which was parked with the door open, and found several additional firearms and homemade suppressors inside the truck.

While Savoie was undergoing a strip search during his processing into the Lafourche Parish sub-station, deputies found a small gun concealed in his buttocks. Savoie was charged with first offense possession of marijuana, a felony charge of taking contraband to penal institution, and a felony charge of improper registration of a firearm.