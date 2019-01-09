$50 million renovation in progress to spruce up 100-year-old Missouri Capitol
Work continues on the $50 million renovation of the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. Dana Rademan (Raw-duh-man) Miller chairs the State Capitol Commission which is charged with the preservation of the structure. She says the building has been in urgent need of repair after state revenue declines led to 15 years of deferred maintenance.
Funding for the project began with a bill to issue $40 million in bonds that passed the legislature in 2014.