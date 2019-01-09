Armed, non-compliant suspect killed in St. Francois County while officers act on search warrant

One person was killed in a St. Francois County shooting yesterday involving an officer.

Investigators were acting on a search warrant for suspected drug and weapon offenses.

The SWAT team breached the home after no one complied with their demands.

A suspect at the home approached in the direction of the front door with a rifle he began to raise at officers.

He was then shot by a member of the SWAT team. The suspect died from his injuries, and four more people were arrested in the home.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident with their Division of Drug and Crime Control.