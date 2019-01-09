Bill in legislature would change Missouri’s voting method
A bill in the state legislature would implement Instant Runoff Voting in Missouri. It calls for voters to rank candidates in order of preference in a process of elimination until one candidate achieves a 50 percent-plus-one majority. Republican state Representative Dan Stacy of Blue Springs says his proposal would ensure a majority winner when three or more candidates are on the ballot.
Maine became the first state to install an instant runoff voting system this year.