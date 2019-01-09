Eastern MO prosecutor unveils plan to address opioid crisis
The state Department of Health says 951 Missourians died from a prescription drug overdose in 2017. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell has unveiled a plan for his region that partners with the community and expands diversion programs for nonviolent offenders with addiction and mental health issues.
Most Missouri counties with high opioid-involved death rates are near the St. Louis metro region, but additional counties with high rates exist statewide.