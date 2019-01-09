New Imo’s Pizza restaurant to open following current location’s closure

A new Imo’s Pizza will be opening next Tuesday on North Kingshighway, and it’s replacing the restaurant on Broadway which closes Monday.

The pizza chain’s parent company announced the new building will have better parking and a broader kitchen, along with a drive-in and pickup window.

They will also be able to make delivery to everyone in Cape Girardeau city limits.

The current Imo’s Pizza location opened 29 years ago.

Their vice president Bret Anderson said in a press release, the company’s aiming to grow the business with “customer service, catering services and fundraising programs.”