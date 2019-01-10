IlliniCare to open in Carbondale

A large investment is coming to Carbondale.

IlliniCare Health, a part of the Centene Corporation, is expected to create more than 300 jobs.

Roughly $5.5 million will be invested in the location, in a facility that is intended to be 80,000 square feet.

The company will be supporting the community with services for youth in care formerly carried out by the Department of Children and Family Service.

A statewide program will take effect on April 1st.

It’s not clear when Illinicare will begin hiring.