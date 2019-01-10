James Limbaugh appointed to SEMO Board of Regents

A new member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents has been named.

James Limbaugh, regional president and executive vice president of Montgomery Bank, was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson.

He’s starting the job immediately, but will have to be confirmed by the Missouri Senate.

Limbaugh will be taking over in place of Donald LaFerla of Joplin since his term expired.

He had formerly served six years on the Board of Regents, making this new appointment his second term.

He is a Redhawks Club member, former president of the Southeast Missouri State University Booster Club Executive Committee and an emeritus member of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation Board.