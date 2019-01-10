Officers discover 22 Chihuahuas being housed in East Prairie house, hoarding investigation underway
Multiple dogs living in poor conditions were taken from an East Prairie house.
Twenty-two Chihuahuas were taken by the Humane Society and found to have skin conditions and at least one was injured.
Police officers discovered the dogs and are currently looking into a hoarding case.
The Chihuahuas are now due to be checked out by a vet.
The home might be condemned, according to Humane Society Executive Director Tracy Poston.