Thursday, January 10th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Three men were arrested for kidnapping in Vernal, Utah after one of the men allegedly became upset over a missing bandana. 25-year-old Cody Joseph Alvarez, 24-year-old Kevin Lainer Walker, and 19-year-old Dylon Ray Smuin were each arrested six counts of aggravated kidnapping.

This past Saturday, just before 11:30 p.m., Vernal police and Uintah County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man being held hostage. The alleged victim had contacted another person “via Facebook Messenger and stated that there was a large male subject with glasses and a gun holding him hostage.”

He asked the person to “call law enforcement and to tell them to hurry because he was tripping out.” When police arrived, the man who had contacted the friend answered the door. He told officers that Alvarez had come over to his residence and “pulled a black pistol with a tactical light out of his backpack.”

The report states that Alvarez put the gun away, but later became upset that his bandana was missing. The victim told police that “That is when Cody pulled the gun out again as he stated nobody was leaving until he got his bandana back.”

AND THEN THERE’S……

An intoxicated woman had to be restrained by police at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport on Sunday after screaming at a JetBlue employee and threatening that she had a gun.

The now viral video shows the woman, now identified as 26-year-old Sabrina Thomas of California, having a complete meltdown at the JetBlue counter and yelling at an employee. It was believed that Thomas was one of the passengers whose flights were delayed by ten hours due to technical issues and was waiting for another plane.

However, JetBlue tells Yahoo Lifestyle that Thomas was scheduled for a flight that did not have any major delays but was denied boarding because she was drunk. The situation escalated when Thomas climbed onto the counter and called a male JetBlue employee a ‘rapist.’

She also reportedly claimed that she was homeless and threatened that she had a gun on her. A second video shows police surrounding her before leading her away in handcuffs. Thomas, who is white, is heard screaming “I hate white people, I fu**ing hate white cops.”

OR HOW ABOUT……

Police have identified and are seeking to arrest a man who was recorded vigorously licking the doorbell of a northern California home early Saturday morning. Investigators say that 33-year-old Roberto Arroyo spent several predawn hours prowling around a Salinas residence.

While the homeowners were away, the couple’s children were inside the house. A home surveillance camera captured Arroyo licking the doorbell from different angles. He was also recorded relieving himself in the front yard.

When apprehended, Arroyo will face a prowling charge and a theft count (for stealing extension cords used in a Christmas light display). Additionally, since he is on probation, Arroyo will also likely be charged with violating terms of his release conditions.

Arroyo’s rap sheet includes prior collars for public intoxication, assault, resisting arrest, and narcotics possession.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police caught a man with his pockets stuffed full with allegedly stolen money, just 50 minutes after he was released from custody last Wednesday.

20-year-old Karsten Hardeman from Dayton, Ohio, was found sitting by the Wentzville, Missouri, police station with multiple $100 bills, shortly after a nearby credit union reported a robbery.

Hardeman had been released from the police station lock-up less than an hour before he was found with the cash, after his arrest and detention for an alleged misdemeanor drug offense.

Hardeman is thought to have taken part in a string of suspicious events Wednesday. He allegedly became involved in a ruckus at a towing company after his vehicle was hauled away due to an arrest. Police held Hardeman for drugs found during the disturbance.

A large amount of money discovered during the course of events led police to investigate Hardeman further. Officers secured a warrant to search his vehicle, which they found to contain two masks, a cell phone, and a computer.