Many charges made against suspect in Graves County police pursuit

We now know more about a police pursuit in Graves County.



A Mayfield, Kentucky teenager is facing multiple charges following a short chase.

19-year-old Max Davis is being charged for evading police, wanton endangerment, reckless driving, speeding (18 miles per hour over the speed limit), ignoring a stop sign, failure to signal, improper passing, and criminal mischief.

He traveled south through an intersection and skidded through a parking lot at West Mart gas station.

He was arrested after getting stuck in a ditch off of State Route 131 near the yard of a home.