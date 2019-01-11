Massac County Sheriff’s Office looks for suspects in multiple late night burglaries

The Massac County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects in the case of four burglary reports in Joppa from Wednesday.

Someone is believed to have stolen from multiple locations on Joppa North Avenue and Joppa Road.

Possibly around midnight, the suspect stole items out of two vehicles, looked through a garage, and took belongings from a yard.

The Sheriff’s Office currently have video of a truck that was burglarized.

If you have any information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 618-524-2912.