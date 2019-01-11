MO Senate grows dysfunctional on first full day of this session

A seven-hour filibuster on the first full day in the legislature centered around Republicans squabbling about proposed changes to the way the chamber runs. Farmington Republican Gary Romine and Poplar Bluff Republican Doug Libla ate up time by talking about a variety of issues.

A bitter sports battle was mentioned.

Then there was talk about what’s for lunch.

Senate President Dave Schatz tossed out one of the contentious provisions of his proposal to gain initial approval from most Senators.

