New Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr Outlines 2019 Priorities 1/10

The new Missouri House Speaker says the Show-Me State has the lowest unemployment in decades, but it does not mean that lawmakers can rest. Springfield Republican Elijah Haahr (pronounced like car) says the Legislature will create what he calls “bold solutions” for challenges faced by every Missourian:

Haahr spoke to the House during Wednesday’s opening day session, after formally being elected by the chamber. Judge Jack Goodman, a former Mount Vernon state senator, administered the oath of office to Haahr. Republicans control the chamber 116-47.