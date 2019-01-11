Perry County Sheriff suing county commission for being underpaid

The Perry County Sheriff is suing the county commission and allegedly they didn’t pay him his rightful wages.

The Southeast Missourian reports Sheriff Gary Schaaf claims that he should have been paid a salary of $46,000 starting back in 1997.

He was only paid over $32,000.

The lawsuit is seeking over $25,000 plus interest.

The suit says Schaaf demanded commissioners paid him what they owed, but they refused.

The minimum salary for elected sheriffs is mandated by the state Constitution and other statutes.