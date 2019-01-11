School threat to Jackson High School prompts evacuation and officers are investigating

A school threat to the Jackson High School has prompted an evacuation, and officers are on the scene.

A Lieutenant with the Jackson Police Department says there has been no shooting, and there is no shooter.

It’s in response to a social media post.

No one has been taken into custody.

Students have been evacuated and they were moved to a secondary location.

However, now the whole district is closing at 9. Buses will be leaving at 9 o’clock.

Meanwhile, officers were going to continue investigating to determine if there’s any immediate threat and decide if students can return to the main location. One parent says limited space has prompted the district to release the students and close the school for the day.