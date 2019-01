Carlisle County investigators are looking into an armed robbery from Saturday.

A man with a handgun is believed to have held up AI Liquor store.

He took an unknown amount of cash and assaulted two female employees.

They were hospitalized.

He wore a black hooded top, blue jeans, work boots, gloves and a face mask.

If you know anything please call the Carlisle County Sherriff’s Department at (270) 628-3377.