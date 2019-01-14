Missouri hospitals say federal requirement to publish patient rates not helpful
Many health providers in Missouri think a new federal rule requiring hospitals to post their official “chargemaster” rates for patient costs online is highly misleading. Dave Dillon with the Missouri Hospital Association says those rates are far higher than actual out of pocket expenses.
Dillion says the chargemaster rates don’t account for most patients who have health insurance, Medicaid or Medicare, or discounted rates the uninsured pay.
