Monday, January 14th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Many of us have had to deal with a co-worker eating our food at work, but what about a burglar doing it? Boynton Beach police arrested 29-year-old Yvelande Jean-Pierre last Wednesday for just that.

According to police, Jean-Pierre broke into a substation and stole two pre-made meals belonging to an officer from the refrigerator. She actually warmed one up and ate it.

Upon finding the scene the next day, detectives discovered Jean-Pierre left her ID behind. Police also said Jean-Pierre was caught on surveillance. Jean-Pierre has since been charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A South Florida man started chewing up the seat in a deputy’s patrol car after he was found with more than 40 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop. 37-year-old Melvin Stubbs was charged with cocaine trafficking, resisting arrest, and property damage following the traffic stop on U.S. 1.

Stubbs was driving a BMW when a deputy noticed the car’s tinted windows were too dark and pulled him over. As the deputy was writing Stubbs a warning for the tinted windows, it was discovered that Stubbs had a warrant for violating probation related to a cocaine sales case.

Stubbs tried to run from the scene but was taken into custody after a deputy used a taser on him. Inside his jacket pocket deputies found baggies of cocaine that weighed more than 40 grams.

While Stubbs was sitting in a deputy’s patrol car, he started eating a large piece of the back seat, causing at least $1,000 in damage. Stubbs was taken to a hospital where he was checked out before he was booked into jail.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A driver in Manitoba, Canada tried to excuse his speeding by telling police officers that he’d been listening to Mötley Crüe‘s “Kickstart My Heart” at the time of the offense.

The glam metal band’s November 1989 single apparently came on the radio in the driver’s car just before he was pulled over by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, which the driver then tried to use as justification for his speeding.

A post on the RCMP’s Facebook page last Monday confirmed the incident, which saw the driver – who was driving 90 mph – being fined $639 for the offense.

According to the post, the RCMP officer who pulled over the unnamed driver was also listening to “Kickstart My Heart” at the same time as they were both tuned into the same radio station.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Nashville inmate claimed he “didn’t have anything on him” as a bag of pink Fentanyl was hanging from his buttocks. Kenneth A Johnson is facing news charges of assault and possession of contraband in a penal institution after the ordeal on Jan. 5th.

According to police affidavits and a jail incident report, Johnson was being searched on suspicion of contraband. Reports say Johnson was non-compliant and kept stating that he “didn’t have anything” despite officers reporting that a plastic bag was sticking out from between his butt cheeks.

Officers administered pepper spray to Johnson’s face area and buttocks area and were able to remove the substances, which turned out to be tobacco and pink Fentanyl. At one point, an officer went to reach for one of the baggies and Johnson is accused of stepping on that officer’s hand.