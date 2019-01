A two-vehicle crash in Graves County led to one person being injured.

A man was removed from his vehicle after it had trapped him where it had crashed in a ditch.

71-year-old Bennett Trent’s vehicle was hit by 44-year-old Candice Slate.

It happened at the intersection of Wingo Road and State Route 2422.

He had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance. Slate refused medical treatment.