Mt. Vernon police are seeking a bank robbery suspect in connection to an incident at Fifth and Third Bank.

A man fled on foot following the robbery.

The suspect is described as wearing a black hat, a white shirt, blue jeans, and a camouflage coat.

Officers responded to word of the incident on Broadway in Mt. Vernon yesterday, near 5 in the afternoon.

No one was hurt in the incident.

If you have any information please call 618-242-2131.