Tuesday, January 15th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Wichita Falls police received a rather unique call Friday morning involving a woman drinking wine in a Walmart parking lot. Employees requested officers to ban a woman from the local Walmart store after she reportedly had been drinking wine from a Pringles can for several hours while riding on an electric cart.

The incident began shortly after 9:00 a.m. Friday when officers responded to a call to check on a suspicious person in the parking lot of Walmart. Officer Jeff Hughes, a WFPD spokesperson, said police were told by dispatchers that they were looking for a woman wearing a blue jacket and black pants.

The woman was reportedly riding on an electric shopping cart more commonly used for people with physical limitations. Officers were also told she was drinking wine from a Pringle’s can.

Hughes said the reporting party said the suspect had been riding around in the store’s parking lot since 6:30 a.m. while drinking the alcoholic beverage. When officers arrived, they found the woman in a nearby restaurant, at which point she was notified that she had been barred from the Walmart location.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A British man who was stopped by cops for doing 123 mph down the M62 told officers he was in a rush to get a kebab. Surprisingly, the Roads Policing Unit didn’t accept that excuse for the driver doing almost double the national speed limit.

And the day got worse for the kebab-loving racer boy, as police also found that he didn’t have insurance for the car he was driving – nor did he have a driving license. He attempted to pass himself off as his brother.

However, a fingerprint check revealed his true identity and he was slapped with a court summons from police. Sharing the story on social media, the force wrote that man “started speeding as he wanted a kebab from Manchester.”

OR HOW ABOUT……

Investigators say that a Florida man threatened to kill someone with kindness, then stabbed a neighbor with a machete with the word “kindness” written on it.

The Pensacola News Journal reported that a neighbor heard yelling at Bryan Stewart’s house around midnight Sunday and approached the house to tell him to be quiet.

Another neighbor, the victim, had also heard noise and was at the house when Stewart came out of the house with his arm raised, holding the machete. The victim raised his arm and stepped in front of the blade, suffering a half-inch abrasion to his left hand.

According to jail records, 30-year-old Stewart was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill and aggravated battery.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police say a man doing doughnuts in a car he had just bought struck a power pole in Ohio, sending him and his two children to the hospital.

Authorities tell the Dayton Daily News the man was doing the stunt in his Pontiac G8 in a snowy parking lot in Riverside last Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the man apparently lost control and hit a live power pole, knocking the pole over and leaving the car with a crumpled front end.

The man and his two children have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he will be cited for reckless operation.